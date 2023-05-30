Photos: Glory at the Kinetic Finish Line

After three days of escalating challenges, roadside repairs and grueling pedaling, the 55th Kinetic Grand Championship concluded on Ferndale's Main Street, with Trashlantis crossing the finish line to become this year’s Grand Champion.

Theirs was not the only glory won, with the first-place awards for Engineering and Art going to Team Goddess and Glorious Gaggle, respectively. Sparky the Kinetic Foster Dog made the trip in nine hours and 24 minutes to win first place for Speed. And it seems only fitting the first-place award for Pageantry went to The Knights Who Say Bee.

Even the unlucky can gather glory, as in the case of the Golden Flipper Award for taking a spill in the sand, which went to Rat Rod. The seafaring version, the Golden Flippish, went, fittingly enough, to Grateful Squid. Throughout the frenzied fight to the finish, photographer Mark McKenna documented the drama in the slideshow below. For glory!