Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Photos: Glory at the Kinetic Finish Line

Posted By on Tue, May 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM

After three days of escalating challenges, roadside repairs and grueling pedaling, the 55th Kinetic Grand Championship concluded on Ferndale's Main Street, with Trashlantis crossing the finish line to become this year’s Grand Champion.

Theirs was not the only glory won, with the first-place awards for Engineering and Art going to Team Goddess and Glorious Gaggle, respectively. Sparky the Kinetic Foster Dog made the trip in nine hours and 24 minutes to win first place for Speed. And it seems only fitting the first-place award for Pageantry went to The Knights Who Say Bee.

Even the unlucky can gather glory, as in the case of the Golden Flipper Award for taking a spill in the sand, which went to Rat Rod. The seafaring version, the Golden Flippish, went, fittingly enough, to Grateful Squid. Throughout the frenzied fight to the finish, photographer Mark McKenna documented the drama in the slideshow below. For glory!
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

