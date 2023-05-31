Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Music Tonight: Wednesday, May 31
By Collin Yeo
Wed, May 31, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Photo by Julia Varga
Jenny Don’t and the Spurs
Portland’s fantastic tattoo parlor country act Jenny Don’t and the Spurs
will be uniting with our very own shitkickers Barn Fire
to singe some hairs at the Shanty
tonight at 9 p.m.
A $5 bill will get you in the door, which is a perfect price for our favorite dive in the 707. Two great bands in a beloved venue for less than the cost of a gallon of gas!
