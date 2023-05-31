A+E

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Music Tonight: Wednesday, May 31

Posted By on Wed, May 31, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Jenny Don’t and the Spurs - PHOTO BY JULIA VARGA
  • Photo by Julia Varga
  • Jenny Don’t and the Spurs
Portland’s fantastic tattoo parlor country act Jenny Don’t and the Spurs will be uniting with our very own shitkickers Barn Fire to singe some hairs at the Shanty tonight at 9 p.m. A $5 bill will get you in the door, which is a perfect price for our favorite dive in the 707. Two great bands in a beloved venue for less than the cost of a gallon of gas!
