Music Tonight: Saturday, April 15

click to enlarge Shutterstock

There are two indie-style shows tonight at two indie-style Arcata venues, both happening atOver atby the university, $5 gets you four fine bands, withand theall playing the magic juggling act of setting up equipment on the stage by the big windows. Meanwhile, downhill and on the plaza at the, Sacramento’sis teaming up withand surf rock act($5-$20 suggested donation at the door, but no one will be turned away from lack of funds, however, you will need a mask). Cheers.