Saturday, April 15, 2023
Music Tonight: Saturday, April 15
By Collin Yeo
There are two indie-style shows tonight at two indie-style Arcata venues, both happening at 7 p.m.
Over at Blondies
by the university, $5 gets you four fine bands, with Tektonic, Wild Abandon, Icarus & Suns
and the Drastic Gnarlys
all playing the magic juggling act of setting up equipment on the stage by the big windows. Meanwhile, downhill and on the plaza at the Outer Space
, Sacramento’s Life of the Afterparty
is teaming up with SomethingWicked
and surf rock act Miazma
($5-$20 suggested donation at the door, but no one will be turned away from lack of funds, however, you will need a mask). Cheers.
