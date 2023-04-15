A+E

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, April 15

Posted By on Sat, Apr 15, 2023 at 4:29 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
There are two indie-style shows tonight at two indie-style Arcata venues, both happening at 7 p.m. Over at Blondies by the university, $5 gets you four fine bands, with Tektonic, Wild Abandon, Icarus & Suns and the Drastic Gnarlys all playing the magic juggling act of setting up equipment on the stage by the big windows. Meanwhile, downhill and on the plaza at the Outer Space, Sacramento’s Life of the Afterparty is teaming up with SomethingWicked and surf rock act Miazma ($5-$20 suggested donation at the door, but no one will be turned away from lack of funds, however, you will need a mask). Cheers.
