Sunday, April 16, 2023
Music Tonight: Sunday, April 16
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, Apr 16, 2023 at 4:33 AM
The Siren’s Song Tavern
is hosting a night of grind-oriented metal, with Knoll
from Tennessee rolling in on a local’s joint featuring Malicious Algorithm
, God
is War
and Grug!
This is chug chug scream metal, not noodley falsetto metal, and the price is $10. Everything kicks off at 7 p.m.
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Chris Parker, courtesy of the artist
-
Keelan McWayne of Malicious Algorithm
Tags: Siren’s Song Tavern, Knoll, Malicious Algorithm, God is War, Grug!, Image