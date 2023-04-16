A+E

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Sunday, April 16

The Siren’s Song Tavern is hosting a night of grind-oriented metal, with Knoll from Tennessee rolling in on a local’s joint featuring Malicious Algorithm, God is War and Grug! This is chug chug scream metal, not noodley falsetto metal, and the price is $10. Everything kicks off at 7 p.m.
click to enlarge Keelan McWayne of Malicious Algorithm - PHOTO BY CHRIS PARKER, COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • Photo by Chris Parker, courtesy of the artist
  • Keelan McWayne of Malicious Algorithm
