Music Tonight: Friday, April 14
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 at 4:25 AM
Spring has sprung and Money
is back in business. No, I’m not talking about the dark force of mammon that weaves its evil spell through our very lives, but rather Humboldt’s premier Pink Floyd tribute act. Tonight at 9 p.m.
at the Wave Lounge
at Blue Lake Casino, the group will be performing a free rendition of Dark Side of the Moon with a light show. If you prefer the album Animals, the fellas will be doing that one tomorrow night at 9 p.m. at Humbrews for $10.
Speaking of 9 p.m.
at Humbrews
, local ska band Checkered Past
will be sharing the stage there with cumbia all-stars Makenu
tonight ($15). DJ Amaru Shia
presides between sets.
