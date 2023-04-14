A+E

Friday, April 14, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, April 14

Posted By on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 at 4:25 AM

Spring has sprung and Money is back in business. No, I’m not talking about the dark force of mammon that weaves its evil spell through our very lives, but rather Humboldt’s premier Pink Floyd tribute act. Tonight at 9 p.m. at the Wave Lounge at Blue Lake Casino, the group will be performing a free rendition of Dark Side of the Moon with a light show. If you prefer the album Animals, the fellas will be doing that one tomorrow night at 9 p.m. at Humbrews for $10.
Speaking of 9 p.m. at Humbrews, local ska band Checkered Past will be sharing the stage there with cumbia all-stars Makenu tonight ($15). DJ Amaru Shia presides between sets.
