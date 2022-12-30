Family Friendly New Year's Eve

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Family-friendly festivities await at theatonat($10-$20). Start with a swing or salsa lesson, then put those moves to use on a double-decker of dancefloors. There’ll be swing, Latin, oldies rock, salsa, bachata, West Coast swing and blues fusion all night. Fuel up with refreshments and a taco bar hosted by Mr. Taco. There’s a Dress to Impress contest, so come correct and enjoy the balloon drop, photo booth and limbo contest. Tickets, which benefit the dance collective, are at Wildberries, Peoples Records and The Works.