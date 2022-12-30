Friday, December 30, 2022
Family Friendly New Year's Eve
Family-friendly festivities await at the All-Ages New Year’s Eve Party
at Red
wood Raks World Dance Studio
on Dec. 31
at 7:30 p.m.
($10-$20). Start with a swing or salsa lesson, then put those moves to use on a double-decker of dancefloors. There’ll be swing, Latin, oldies rock, salsa, bachata, West Coast swing and blues fusion all night. Fuel up with refreshments and a taco bar hosted by Mr. Taco. There’s a Dress to Impress contest, so come correct and enjoy the balloon drop, photo booth and limbo contest. Tickets, which benefit the dance collective, are at Wildberries, Peoples Records and The Works.
