Friday, December 30, 2022

Dance / Fun / Music

Family Friendly New Year's Eve

Posted By on Fri, Dec 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Family-friendly festivities await at the All-Ages New Year’s Eve Party at Red wood Raks World Dance Studio on Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ($10-$20). Start with a swing or salsa lesson, then put those moves to use on a double-decker of dancefloors. There’ll be swing, Latin, oldies rock, salsa, bachata, West Coast swing and blues fusion all night. Fuel up with refreshments and a taco bar hosted by Mr. Taco. There’s a Dress to Impress contest, so come correct and enjoy the balloon drop, photo booth and limbo contest. Tickets, which benefit the dance collective, are at Wildberries, Peoples Records and The Works.
About The Author

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Bio:
 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

