Music Tonight: New Year's Eve — Saturday, Dec. 31

click to enlarge Photo by Tyson Ritter

Amber Soul

OK, it’s the big party night. The live music evening of the week and the lastproper blow-out of the year. Not much else is happening this week aftertonight, so plan your evening accordingly, and for Pete’s sake, please don’tget fucked up and drive. Here’s the round-up, from Blue Lake to Loleta: Atat the, you can catch(sans Jerry, of course). Deadheads take note: This is theculmination of a multi-night stay, starting on Thursday, so if the $75 ticketseems steep, consider shelling out a bit more for extra evenings.Meanwhile, if you want some jamming funk with more local flavor, thegig kicks off at the same time at. The price is$125, which seems steep until you factor in the food and drinks tossed ontothe whole deal, plus the band will likely be playing some long sets.Atat the, you don’t have to pay anything to see, Humboldt’s premier Ween tribute act, so those of you in the jamband community should weigh your options carefully.At the same hour atyou can enjoy the local rock sounds ofand, two bands that have helped define whatit means to put on a show in the 707. At the same hour in Eureka, theis hostingfor its NewYear’s fun.Just $10 will get you in the door for this one.If reggae is more to your taste, then at the same chime of the clock atyou will find, whose name kind of says it all, notmuch else needed from me by way of explanation beyond noting the ticketsstart at $39. Finally,atis the hour of power for three great bands:and the post-punk psyche-fest ofFor my money, this is the show of the night because I like the environs andthe bands can’t be beat. Happy New Year.