Music Tonight: New Year's Eve — Saturday, Dec. 31

Photo by Tyson Ritter
Amber Soul
OK, it’s the big party night. The live music evening of the week and the last
proper blow-out of the year. Not much else is happening this week after
tonight, so plan your evening accordingly, and for Pete’s sake, please don’t
get fucked up and drive. Here’s the round-up, from Blue Lake to Loleta: At
7 p.m.
at the Blue Lake Casino
, you can catch Melvin Seals and the Jerry
Garcia Band
(sans Jerry, of course). Deadheads take note: This is the
culmination of a multi-night stay, starting on Thursday, so if the $75 ticket
seems steep, consider shelling out a bit more for extra evenings.
Meanwhile, if you want some jamming funk with more local flavor, the
Object Heavy
gig kicks off at the same time at Septentrio
. The price is
$125, which seems steep until you factor in the food and drinks tossed onto
the whole deal, plus the band will likely be playing some long sets.
At 8 p.m.
at the Logger Bar
, you don’t have to pay anything to see The
Stallions
, Humboldt’s premier Ween tribute act, so those of you in the jam
band community should weigh your options carefully.
At the same hour at Humbrews
you can enjoy the local rock sounds of
Amber Soul
and Barking Dogma
, two bands that have helped define what
it means to put on a show in the 707. At the same hour in Eureka, the
Siren’s Song Tavern
is hosting Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes, The
Widdershins, Former Chimps and Think Tank
for its New
Year’s fun.
Just $10 will get you in the door for this one.
If reggae is more to your taste, then at the same chime of the clock at Bear
River Casino
you will find Collie Buddz
, whose name kind of says it all, not
much else needed from me by way of explanation beyond noting the tickets
start at $39. Finally, 9 p.m.
at The Shanty
is the hour of power for three great bands: Silver & Nails, The Bored Again
and the post-punk psyche-fest of CV
.
For my money, this is the show of the night because I like the environs and
the bands can’t be beat. Happy New Year.