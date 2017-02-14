A+E Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Frivolity / Fun / Music

Valentuned In

Posted By on Tue, Feb 14, 2017 at 6:23 PM

click to enlarge The wandering Valentunes minstrels serenade our own Jonathan Webster. - JENNIFER FUMIKO CAHILL
  • Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
  • The wandering Valentunes minstrels serenade our own Jonathan Webster.
Contrary to popular belief, not all of us here at the Journal are hardened, loveless cynics. Some of us work in production and graphic design, like Jonathan Webster. Witness his Valentunes serenading by fresh-faced members of the ArMack Orchestra/Arcata High Madrigal Choir at the behest (and paid order) of his girlfriend, Kira Weiss. The singers and musicians, on their annual fundraising mission, harmonized on "You Can Count on Me," which Webster actually arranged a couple of years ago while he was working at Arcata High School. Watch the video and give yourself a cavity from the genuine sweetness.


  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

more from the author

Latest in A+E Blog

Art Walks

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 9, 2017 vol XXVIII issue 6
Cheap Dates

Digital Edition

guides

© 2017 The North Coast Journal Weekly

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt