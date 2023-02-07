News

Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Community / Government

Former Sheriff Gary Philp Dies

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2023 at 1:26 PM

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office today announced that retired Sheriff Gary Philp died Feb. 6. surrounded by his family. He was 71.

Philp, who had a 38-year career in law enforcment, served as Humboldt's sheriff for eight years before retiring in 2010.

Find the HCOE post below:
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired Sheriff Gary Philp. Sheriff Philp passed away yesterday, Feb. 6, surrounded by family. He had a long and distinguished career with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, serving 38 years in law enforcement. Sheriff Philp held virtually every leadership position within the department during his career and served as the Elected Sheriff from 2002-2010. Sheriff’s deputies will be wearing mourning bands this week to honor Sheriff Philp’s life and contribution to our community.
Tags: , , ,

guides

