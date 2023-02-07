Former Sheriff Gary Philp Dies



Find the HCOE post below:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired Sheriff Gary Philp. Sheriff Philp passed away yesterday, Feb. 6, surrounded by family. He had a long and distinguished career with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, serving 38 years in law enforcement. Sheriff Philp held virtually every leadership position within the department during his career and served as the Elected Sheriff from 2002-2010. Sheriff’s deputies will be wearing mourning bands this week to honor Sheriff Philp’s life and contribution to our community.

