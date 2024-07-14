Gary Lee Markussen Jr.: 1951-2024

click to enlarge Gary Lee Markussen Sr., March 15, 1951, to June 29, 2024.

Gary Lee Markussen Sr. was born March 15, 1951, in Hoopa, California, and passed on June 29, 2024, in Klamath.Gary grew up in Arcata, California, and spent his youth with friends and family throughout Humboldt and Del Norte counties. In his younger years, Gary was a self-taught musician, which was a lifelong love of his and was something that he shared by teaching the guitar and performing in the Paul Moon Band. After high school, Gary attended Humboldt State University as an ITEPP student and met many lifelong friends while also teaching at College of the Redwoods as a student professor.After college, Gary began his career focused primarily on Indian law and ICWA advocacy for Native American children and families throughout Northern California. His work as an ICWA expert for various tribes, community organizations and families defined Gary’s career. He testified in countless child and family court cases and provided immeasurable assistance to native families and communities for more than 40 years. Continuing his work toward assisting his community, Gary served on numerous executive boards and committees, empowering and uplifting those around him.In continued service to his people, Gary worked with the interim council to help found the Yurok Tribal government and later sat on tribal council as the South District Representative and later as vice-chair for the Yurok Tribe.As a young man, Gary was taught the traditional values, prayers and laws by his elders. In line with those teachings, Gary felt a responsibility to share what he was taught and provide opportunities for others to participate in their culture and learn those teachings, as well. As part of an obligation to his teachers, Gary put up Brush Dance demonstrations throughout the state, country and even internationally. He was invited to travel to Italy by the American-Italian Consulate to put up a Brush Dance demonstration and tell traditional Yurok stories at the request of Kevin Costner’s Pathway Productions.Additionally, for over a decade, he would travel every summer to Jackson Hole Colter Bay Museum with his family to do dance demonstrations, storytelling and sell his jewelry. Gary was also a feather holder and dance leader for the White Deerskin Dance in Weitchpec, working with community and elders to help revitalize a long dormant ceremony that is vital to the Yurok people and plays a significant role toward the healing of our world. Later, Gary provided his knowledge and assistance towards uplifting and assisting the Wiyot community with their culture and ceremonies.Gary always had a warm smile and loving embrace for his family, friends, and anyone who was in need.In addition to being a loving father, brother, uncle, cousin, grandfather and great grandfather, he was also a jewelry maker, master abalone craftsman, coach, foster parent and so much more.Gary was preceded in death by Daisy French, Albert “Allie” Markussen, Lottie James Markussen, Ronald French, Albert “Nicky” Markussen, Albert “Bubba” Markussen, Damien French, JJ Price, Rebecca Markussen, Teddy James, Wallace Markussen, Llewelyn “Stoons” Markussen, Gertrude Markussen, Vernon Markussen, Leonard Markussen, Ricky Markussen, Gloria French, Gloria Brooks, Melissa Brookes, Debbie Markussen and Colleen Foster.He is survived by Linda Morse, Daniel French Sr., Marlene Markussen, Elizabeth Azzuz (Vini), George Markussen (Koni), Daniel French Jr., Shona French, Ronald French, Nathan French, Cherie French, Llewelyn French (Tracy), Frank Donahue; Children: Debra Law (Jeff), Julian Sr. (Christina), Delores (Troy), Genevieve (Gil), Gary Jr (Seafha), Scraigon, Jacquelene (Justin), Matea (Daniel), Michael, Chad, Charlie; Grandchildren: Julian Jr (Ashley), Colleen (Anthony), Ray, Willy (Kaleya), Walker (Presslyn), Austin (Arianna), Mason, Kobe, Uvaramii, Teynowonee, Kyahchenee, Amaris, Ponchess, Allie, Kaiden, Eli, Isaiah, Merk, Amaris, Daniel, Madison, Sophia, William; Great grandchildren: Kagah, River, Kiseqot, K’wo, Pergish and Leilanni, Ella.Pallbearers include Julian Markussen Jr., Ray Markussen, Austin Mitchell, Kobe Mitchell, Mason Mitchell, Uvaramii Croy, Teynowonee Croy and Anthony Colegrove.Honorary pallbearers include Daniel French, Daniel French Jr, Saif Azzuz, Nicholas Markussen, Franky Donahue, Ronald French, Nathan French, Dennis McKinnon, Chris Pardita, David Tripp, Willard Carlson, Bob McConnell, Beanie Vigil, Walt Lara Sr., Ted Hernandez, Sonny Frank, Mike Lincoln, Bruce Kaye, Harold Jones, Ernie Albers Sr., Ernie Albers Jr., Amos Albers, Dicky Myers, Brian Richards, Dan Ryles, Joe James, Jesse James, Victor Knight, Ryan Offins, Harold Myers and Joe Giovanetti.