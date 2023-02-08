Missing Man Found Dead Along 101, Investigation into Cause Continues

The Arcata Police Department today reported that an investigation into a report filed by the family of a missing 69-year-old Washington resident led to the discovery of his body Tuesday along U.S. Highway 101 north of Orick.



According to the new release, APD began looking into Carroll Johnson’s disappearance after he was reported missing Jan. 31.



“The investigation led detectives to search the area where Mr. Johnson was ultimately located,” the release states, adding the investigation into his cause of death is ongoing.



Anyone with information related to Johnson's death is asked to contact the Arcata Police Department at (707) 822-2428.