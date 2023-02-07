HCSO: Two Found Dead in McKinleyville Home After Welfare Check

On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 1:05 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1600 block of Kristin Way in McKinleyville for a welfare check. Deputies responded and made entry into the residence. Upon making entry, deputies located two deceased individuals, a 63-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman.



The Sheriff’s Major Crimes Division responded and assumed responsibility of the investigation. Based upon evidence collected on scene, at this point in the investigation it appears that this was a domestic violence incident between the two residents which resulted in their deaths.



Investigators do not believe there are any outstanding involved persons at this time and there is no perceived elevated risk to the community.



The identities of the decedents are known but being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications. Autopsies for both decedents have been scheduled for this week. Cause of death information will be available following the autopsies.



If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, harassment or harm from your partner, or think that you might be, help is available. To speak with someone immediately and find resources for help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text “START” to “88788”.



For local assistance, contact the Humboldt Domestic Violence Services 24-hour support line at (707) 443-6042, toll free at (866) 668-6543, or visit hdvs.org.



Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539. Receive HCSO news straight to your phone or email. Subscribe to news alerts at: humboldtsheriff.org/subscribe.

