Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Community / Emergency

HCSO: Two Found Dead in McKinleyville Home After Welfare Check

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2023 at 11:11 AM

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a domestic violence incident likely led to the death of a 63-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman found in a McKinleyville residence after deputies responded on a welfare check.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the house on the 1600 block of Kristin Way around 1:05 p.m. Monday and found the individuals after making entry.

The HCSO Major Crimes Division is investigating.

“Based upon evidence collected on scene, at this point in the investigation it appears that this was a domestic violence incident between the two residents which resulted in their deaths,” the release states. “Investigators do not believe there are any outstanding involved persons at this time and there is no perceived elevated risk to the community.”

The names of the man and the woman are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Autopsies are scheduled for next week.

For those needing assistance, Humboldt Domestic Violence Services, a nonprofit dedicate to promoting the rights and welfare of domestic violence survivors, operates a 24/7 support line with trained domestic violence advocates [(707) 443-6042 or (866) 668-6543], and offers individual counseling, assistance filing for restraining orders, trained advocates to accompany survivors to appointments and hearings, healing support groups and emergency shelter. The North Coast Rape Crisis Team, another local nonprofit dedicated to ending sexualized violence, also operates a 24-hour hotline [(707) 445-2881 in Humboldt County and (707) 465-2851 in Trinity County], and offers a variety of support, counseling and advocacy services.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at (800) 799-7233 or by texting “START” to “88788.”

Read the full HCSO release below:

On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 1:05 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1600 block of Kristin Way in McKinleyville for a welfare check. Deputies responded and made entry into the residence. Upon making entry, deputies located two deceased individuals, a 63-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman.

The Sheriff’s Major Crimes Division responded and assumed responsibility of the investigation. Based upon evidence collected on scene, at this point in the investigation it appears that this was a domestic violence incident between the two residents which resulted in their deaths.

Investigators do not believe there are any outstanding involved persons at this time and there is no perceived elevated risk to the community.

The identities of the decedents are known but being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications. Autopsies for both decedents have been scheduled for this week. Cause of death information will be available following the autopsies.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, harassment or harm from your partner, or think that you might be, help is available. To speak with someone immediately and find resources for help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text “START” to “88788”.

For local assistance, contact the Humboldt Domestic Violence Services 24-hour support line at (707) 443-6042, toll free at (866) 668-6543, or visit hdvs.org.

Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539. Receive HCSO news straight to your phone or email. Subscribe to news alerts at: humboldtsheriff.org/subscribe. 
Kimberly Wear
 Kimberly Wear is the assistant editor of the North Coast Journal.

