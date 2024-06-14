NCJ Preview: No Leftovers and the Juneteenth Festival

On today's episode of the NCJ Preview, we discuss how Harvest Hub is bridging the gap between farms and tables in this week's cover story of The Journal. We'll also discuss Humboldt County's fifth annual Juneteenth Multicultural Festival, and this year's new theme, Celebrates a 'Liberated Future' of Unity and Diversity.
Bio:
Kelby Mcintosh (he/him) is a fellow placed with Access Humboldt through the California Local News Fellowship at University of California at Berkeley, a state-funded initiative to support and strengthen local news reporting.