Friday, June 14, 2024

NCJ Preview: No Leftovers and the Juneteenth Festival

Posted By on Fri, Jun 14, 2024 at 9:40 AM

On today's episode of the NCJ Preview, we discuss how Harvest Hub is bridging the gap between farms and tables in this week's cover story of The Journal. We'll also discuss Humboldt County's fifth annual Juneteenth Multicultural Festival, and this year's new theme, Celebrates a 'Liberated Future' of Unity and Diversity.

READ FULL STORIES HERE:
Story 001: No Leftovers
Story 002: Juneteenth Multicultural Festival

Kelby McIntosh
 Kelby Mcintosh (he/him) is a fellow placed with Access Humboldt through the California Local News Fellowship at University of California at Berkeley, a state-funded initiative to support and strengthen local news reporting.

