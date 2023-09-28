Crossing Crisis, Ghosts Students and New Food and Drink

This week we're talking about the dangers of crossing traffic on Fourth and Fifth streets in Eureka and what can be done about it. And over at College of the Redwoods, the "ghost student" scam is taking vital funds and class space. We've got a sneak peek at the new restaurant and new brewery opening in Arcata. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.
