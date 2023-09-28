NCJ Preview

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Crossing Crisis, Ghosts Students and New Food and Drink

Posted By on Thu, Sep 28, 2023 at 10:49 AM

This week we're talking about the dangers of crossing traffic on Fourth and Fifth streets in Eureka and what can be done about it. And over at College of the Redwoods, the "ghost student" scam is taking vital funds and class space. We've got a sneak peek at the new restaurant and new brewery opening in Arcata. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.
In Print This Week: Sep 28, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 39
In search of safe crossing

