Thursday, October 5, 2023

Valley West, Cannabis Taxes, Trail Access and Festivals

Posted By on Thu, Oct 5, 2023 at 5:02 PM

Long overlooked Valley West in Arcata is seeing changes. We'll talk about how residents are organizing and and getting heard. We've also got an update on Measure S cannabis taxation and great news for folks with mobility issues who want to hit the trails. Finally, get ready to plan your weekend because Humboldt festivals will be popping. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal.

In Print This Week: Oct 5, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 40
Transforming Valley West

