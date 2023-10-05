Valley West, Cannabis Taxes, Trail Access and Festivals

Long overlooked Valley West in Arcata is seeing changes. We'll talk about how residents are organizing and and getting heard. We've also got an update on Measure S cannabis taxation and great news for folks with mobility issues who want to hit the trails. Finally, get ready to plan your weekend because Humboldt festivals will be popping. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.
Bio:
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.