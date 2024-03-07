Thursday, March 7, 2024
Music Tonight: Thursday, March 7
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Mar 7, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Alpha Rhythm Kings
- Alpha Rhythm Kings
are a San Francisco sextet trading in the style jump blues and sassy, high energy, swinging lounge music that made Louis Prima a household name during the glory days of live American dance club music. Tonight at 7 p.m.
, you can capture a taste of those goods at the Eagle House Ballroom
for a mere $20, courtesy of the good folks at the Redwood Coast Music Festival.
