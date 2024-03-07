A+E

Thursday, March 7, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, March 7

Posted By on Thu, Mar 7, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Alpha Rhythm Kings - COURTESY OF THE BAND
  • courtesy of the band
  • Alpha Rhythm Kings
Alpha Rhythm Kings are a San Francisco sextet trading in the style jump blues and sassy, high energy, swinging lounge music that made Louis Prima a household name during the glory days of live American dance club music. Tonight at 7 p.m., you can capture a taste of those goods at the Eagle House Ballroom for a mere $20, courtesy of the good folks at the Redwood Coast Music Festival.
