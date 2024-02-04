A+E

Sunday, February 4, 2024

Music Today: Sunday, Feb. 4

Speaking of jazz, the Sanctuary is offering a French Toast Jazz Brunch this morning at 10 a.m., which basically boils down to free offerings of the eponymous food, with a $10-$25 cover for the folks in the band, who include trombonist James Zeller and Gabriel Lubowe who is trading in the sticks and skins for a piano today. Don’t worry if you’re a late riser, the horns blow and syrup flows until 2 p.m.
