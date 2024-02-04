Sunday, February 4, 2024
Music Today: Sunday, Feb. 4
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, Feb 4, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Speaking of jazz, the Sanctuary
is offering a French Toast Jazz Brunch
this morning at 10 a.m.
, which basically boils down to free offerings of the eponymous food, with a $10-$25 cover for the folks in the band, who include trombonist James Zeller and Gabriel Lubowe
who is trading in the sticks and skins for a piano today. Don’t worry if you’re a late riser, the horns blow and syrup flows until 2 p.m.
