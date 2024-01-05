A+E

Friday, January 5, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, Jan. 5

Posted By on Fri, Jan 5, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Wrangletown Cider Co. has been hosting an interesting array of shows recently, as the venue continues to do so tonight, where at 7 p.m. you will find a songwriter’s showcase. Hosted by Ruby Ruth George, tonight’s group features some of the luminaries of our local scene, including Tofu Mike Schwartz, Jeff Kelley and Chris Parreira. I have seen both $15 and $20 admissions advertised in the various postings out there, but have also seen this gig advertised as a “no one turned away for lack of funds,” or NOTAFLOF, show, so keep that in mind.
