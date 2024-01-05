Friday, January 5, 2024
Music Tonight: Friday, Jan. 5
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Jan 5, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Wrangletown Cider Co.
has been hosting an interesting array of shows recently, as the venue continues to do so tonight, where at 7 p.m.
you will find a songwriter’s showcase. Hosted by Ruby Ruth George,
tonight’s group features some of the luminaries of our local scene, including Tofu Mike Schwartz, Jeff Kelley
and Chris Parreira
. I have seen both $15 and $20 admissions advertised in the various postings out there, but have also seen this gig advertised as a “no one turned away for lack of funds,” or NOTAFLOF, show, so keep that in mind.
