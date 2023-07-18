Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Music Tonight: Tuesday, July 18
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, Jul 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
Seattle band Hell Baby
is a who’s-who of band members from the roster of boutique pop punk label Youth Riot! Records, including musicians from Mommy Long Legs, The Carols and Sleepover Club. The group is playing at the Siren’s Song
tonight, joined by labelmates Titanic 2 and local retro pop superstars Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes
. Eight is the lucky number, both regarding the time of the show and the number of dollars required to see it.
Tags: Hell Baby, Siren’s Song, Titanic 2, Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes, Image