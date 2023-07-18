A+E

Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, July 18

Posted By on Tue, Jul 18, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Seattle band Hell Baby is a who’s-who of band members from the roster of boutique pop punk label Youth Riot! Records, including musicians from Mommy Long Legs, The Carols and Sleepover Club. The group is playing at the Siren’s Song tonight, joined by labelmates Titanic 2 and local retro pop superstars Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes. Eight is the lucky number, both regarding the time of the show and the number of dollars required to see it.
