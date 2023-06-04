Music Tonight: Sunday, June 4

click to enlarge
Two shows of note today, neither overlapping, which ain’t bad for an offseason Sunday. First up at 3 p.m.
at Humbrews
, there’s an all-ages matinee show by Naive Melodies
, Humco’s premier Talking Heads tribute act. Kids under 13 are free and it’s a mere $10 for everyone else. Four hours later at the Miniplex,
you can catch Olympia, Washington’s Debt Rag
, an alt-punk supergroup of sorts featuring members of Grass Widow, Preening and Girlsperm. Tickets are $10-$15 sliding scale (gas isn’t cheap on this coast) and local electro pyros Drip Torch
provides regional support.