click to enlarge Submitted

2019 Fairy Festival

Flitter through the glitter and land at theonfromtofor the(free). Sprites of all ages can wind around a May pole, hear stories, dance to live music and DJ sets, delight at the fire show and aerial and dance performances. There’ll be art installations, juggling, magic, bubbles, food, drink (bring a cup!) and vendors. We’re not sure what a gnome dome is, but you’ll find one among the lounges and the Humboldt LARP boffer ring. Wear your best wings for the costume contest (there’s a Star Wars crossover option, too, in honor of the Forest Moon Festival) and the dragon-led procession. (Sorry, no dogs, just dragons.)