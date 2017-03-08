Music Tonight - Wednesday, March 8

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Artist

Pink Floyd and Grateful Dead fanatic Piet Dalmolen returns to the Mad River Brewery Tap room at 6 p.m. to do his solo guitar/loops. The show’s free so help this father of two out. The Redwood Jazz Alliance brings Endangered Blood to the Morris Graves Museum of Art at 8 p.m. This NYC-based double-sax quartet has some solid avant-garde jazz chops, but the real ace up its sleeve is homegrown bass legend Trevor Dunn, whom we always celebrate when he returns to his hometown. All About Jazz calls the band’s music a type of mix of “bebop, Mariachi, free jazz and post-bop,” so you’re in for something unique and for only $15 ($10 for HSU students, I believe). Also returning to Humboldt tonight is reggae-rapper Matisyahu, who’s stopping at The Mateel at 9 p.m. to support his new album Release the Bound. Tickets will sell fast for this one at only $35, so go get ’em. Supporting an upcoming release of Third Wall Chronicles are the Pimps of Joytime, who return to the Arcata Theatre Lounge with eccentric marching band MarchFourth in tow. Tickets for this funky time are $25 and doors open at 8 p.m., with a show time of 9 or 9:30 p.m. if I had to guess.