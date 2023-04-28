News

Friday, April 28, 2023

Community / Environment / Natural Resources / Government / Outdoors

State Parks, Trinidad Rancheria Sign Agreement on Tribal Access to Ancestral Lands

click to enlarge The signing ceremony. - SUBMITTED
  • The signing ceremony.
The Trinidad Rancheria and California State Parks signed an agreement this week that allows tribal members to access and gather on their ancestral lands and “recognizes that a collaborative approach will better facilitate managing and preserving cultural and natural resources in the North Coast Redwoods District,” according to a joint announcement.

The five-year memorandum of understanding was formally entered into Monday at Sumeg Village in Sue-meg State Park.

According to the announcement, the MOU also “establishes a protocol for continuing open discussions and outlines the responsibilities of State Parks and the Trinidad Rancheria to promote successful cooperation and partnership between the parties for the mutual benefit of State Parks and the Trinidad Rancheria.”

“I would like to thank State Parks for their acknowledgment of equal standing and rights for all tribes within shared ancestral territory,” Trinidad Rancheria Tribal Chair Garth Sundberg said in the release.

State Parks Director Armando Quintero said the agreement will remove barriers for Trinidad Rancheria tribal members.

“State Parks also formally acknowledges the benefits of traditional ecological knowledge in the land management of these lands and processes as we better learn how to care for and sustain the land in which we all live and love,” he said.

Under the agreement, the release states, Trinidad Rancheria and State Parks “shall develop a mutually beneficial approach for the maintenance of traditional cultural practices by providing the Trinidad Rancheria tribal members access to places within the park units and properties covered in this MOU, including sacred and spiritual places.”

“This is a small but significant step toward restoring and acknowledging the inherent relationship of the people to the land from which we come,” said Rachel Sundberg, Trinidad Rancheria Tribal Programs director and Tribal Historic Preservation officer. “For years, we have been required by the State of California to be permitted to exist in relationship with the lands of our ancestors. As the original people of this land, with the responsibility to take care of our plant relatives, many of us have rightfully refused to be permitted. We have always gathered the plants and medicines gifted to us by the wo-ge in these lands. We have done it according to the way our grandmothers taught us and their grandmothers before them, sustainably and with consideration for those who would come after us.”

The announcement notes Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2019 formal apology to California’s Indigenous tribes for the state's systemic role in the attempted genocide of Native communities and efforts to annihilate their cultures, and the state’s Reexamining Our Past Initiative to address what California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot described as "historic names that stem from a dark legacy that includes discrimination, violence and inequity."

Newsom's initiative also set up the tribally-led Truth and Healing Council to "correct the historical record and acknowledge wrongdoings."

Sue-meg State Park, where the signing took place, was the first park in California to have its name redesignated under the initiative. In 2021, the unit known as Patrick's Point State Park was restored to the traditional Yurok name for the coastal area north of Trinidad.

“By entering into this agreement, State Parks and North Coast Redwoods District specifically acknowledge Trinidad Rancheria as a sovereign nation and supports contemporary traditional cultural practices on their ancestral lands,” North Coast Redwoods District Superintendent Victor Bjelajac said in the announcement. “We enter a period of cooperative stewardship of these special places with the Trinidad Rancheria and commit to strengthen and support the good relationships that have been developed and supported by so many Indigenous elders, for so long.”

Kimberly Wear
 Kimberly Wear is the assistant editor of the North Coast Journal.

