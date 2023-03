click to enlarge Caltrans/Facebook

Fernbridge is expected to reopen fully March 20.

Caltrans is reminding motorists that historic Fernbridge will be closed for 55 hours this weekend, including to emergency vehicles, after which it is expected to reopen fully to two-way traffic.



Relegated to one-way, controlled traffic since being jolted by the Dec. 20 earthquake, Fernbridge will close entirely beginning at 10 p.m. on March 17, reopening at 5 a.m. March 20, to allow work crews to finish repairs.



The work is somewhat weather dependent, Caltrans has warned, and repair dates could shift. But as of March 15, the agency indicated it was planning to move forward.



“The closure will allow crews to partially replace the bridge’s deck, repair abutments, repair columns and conduct paving,” the agency announced on social media. “Two-way traffic is expected to resume on the bridge following this weekend’s closure.”