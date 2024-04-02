News

Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Emergency

One Killed, Another Injured in 101 Crash

Posted By on Tue, Apr 2, 2024 at 10:00 AM

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 north of Fernbridge on Sunday that left one man dead and another with major injuries.

According to a news release, emergency personnel arrived just before 5 p.m. to find the overturned Ford F150 truck down the side of an embankment and actively burning.

The 19-year-old passenger, identified as Jozef Borges, was able to exit the vehicle and was taken to Providence St. Joseph Hospital with major injuries. The 59-year-old driver, John Borges, was fatally injured. Both are from Tracy.

“It is unknown what caused the Ford to travel off the roadway, however, impairment is not considered to have been a factor at this time,” the CHP release states.

The CHP extended its condolences to the family and thanked responding agencies for their assistance. The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call (707) 822-5981.
Comments

Add a comment

