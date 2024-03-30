Obituaries

Archives | RSS

  |  

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Community

Carol J. Lauer: 1930-2024

Posted By on Sat, Mar 30, 2024 at 7:30 AM

click to enlarge Carl J. Lauer
  • Carl J. Lauer

It is with heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Carol J. Lauer, who departed on March 7, with her adoring daughter by her side.

Carol was born in Berkeley, California, in 1930 to Dagmar (Larson) Knudsen and Morris Knudsen. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 70 years, Richard, her sister Elaine Hesemeyer, brother Tommy Knudsen, and son David Lauer.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Linda Anderson, granddaughter Beth Elasowich and husband Adam Elasowich, two great-granddaughters, Rosemary and Marigold, grandson Aaron Lauer, his daughter Annette, and nephew Jeff Hesemeyer.

Carol deeply valued her friendships, and her numerous cherished friends were an integral part of her life. Though impossible to name them all, she expressed immense gratitude for the joy and support they brought her.

In accordance with Carol's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. A private gathering to celebrate her life will be arranged at a later date.

  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Submit an Obituary

The North Coast Journal publishes free online obituaries, allowing people to share news of a loved one's passing with the community and celebrate their life. Submit your obituary with or without photos to [email protected] at least three days before you would like to see them posted. Please include your name and contact information. Submissions may be edited for spelling and grammar. (For some tips on how to write a compelling remembrance, click here.)

The Journal also offers paid obituaries in our weekly newspaper as an option for those who would like to see them print. For more information on print obituaries, contact Mark Boyd at [email protected] or (707) 442-1400, extension 314.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in Obituaries

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 28, 2024 vol XXXV issue 13
‘Our Food is Our Medicine’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation