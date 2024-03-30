Carol J. Lauer: 1930-2024

click to enlarge Carl J. Lauer

It is with heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Carol J. Lauer, who departed on March 7, with her adoring daughter by her side.

Carol was born in Berkeley, California, in 1930 to Dagmar (Larson) Knudsen and Morris Knudsen. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 70 years, Richard, her sister Elaine Hesemeyer, brother Tommy Knudsen, and son David Lauer.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Linda Anderson, granddaughter Beth Elasowich and husband Adam Elasowich, two great-granddaughters, Rosemary and Marigold, grandson Aaron Lauer, his daughter Annette, and nephew Jeff Hesemeyer.

Carol deeply valued her friendships, and her numerous cherished friends were an integral part of her life. Though impossible to name them all, she expressed immense gratitude for the joy and support they brought her.

In accordance with Carol's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. A private gathering to celebrate her life will be arranged at a later date.