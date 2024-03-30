Obituaries

Ione Franz: 1936-2024

Posted By on Sat, Mar 30, 2024 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge Ione Franz, Feb. 26, 1936, to Feb. 24, 2024.
  • Ione Franz, Feb. 26, 1936, to Feb. 24, 2024.
We are saddened to announce that our beloved GG, Ione Franz, passed away peacefully holding her husband’s hand on Feb. 24, 2024.

Ione was born Feb. 26, 1936, to Joe and Mary Leonardo. She grew up in Ferndale, California, with her siblings Mary, Evelyn, Joe and Frank. In 1953 she was crowned Queen of The Holy Ghost Portuguese Celebration. Ione graduated from Ferndale High School in 1954 and spent her life in the field of bookkeeping. On July 17, 1970, she married the love of her life Lee Franz, and they were happily married for 53 years.

Ione was known for her amazing sense of humor, love of Wildcats football games with her cowbell in hand, volunteering at The Ferndale Museum, going to her great-grandkids school and sporting events, anything that involved spending time with her family and most of all … she loved to SHOP!!

Ione is survived by her husband Lee Franz, children Sandy Hosley, Debbie Hosley, Steven Hosley and daughter-in-law Claudia Hosley. Grandchildren: Rendy Hosley, Janessa Campbell (Kyle), Hollie Kostick (Wes), Keri Hosley, Dennis Hosley Jr. (Kelly) and Lee Hosley. Great-grandchildren: Avery Ione and Darian Campbell, Kelsey and Donovan Atkinson, Dalton and Sullivan Hosley, as well as many more loved ones.

Ione was proceeded in death by her mother Mary, father Joe, brothers Joe and Frank, sister Mary and her son Dennis Hosley.

While we mourn the loss of our beloved GG’s passing, we take comfort in knowing that she has been reunited with her friends and loved ones up above. We will carry her memory in our hearts for a lifetime.

Matthew 5:4 — “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.”

Services were held on March 15 at Sanders Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, we request donations to be made to the Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Hospital.
