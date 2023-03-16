Eureka Announced Partnership to Open Extreme Weather Shelter

The city of Eureka is partnering with the area’s faith-based community to open an Extreme Weather Overnight Warming Center at the Lifehouse Church in Myrtletown in cases of significant events, which could include high winds, freezing temperatures or pervasive rain.



According to a news release, the city’s UPLIFT Eureka program, the Eureka Police Department’s Community Safety Engagement Team and members of Crisis Alternative Response of Eureka will conduct community outreach to help directly connect individuals to the warming center.



When the center is opened — from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. — it will be staffed by “members of the faith-based community, and supported by UPLIFT Eureka, CARE, and EPD CSET personnel,“ the release states.



“I’d like to not only thank the Lifehouse Church, but all of our faith-based community as we have received offers of assistance from other churches and look forward to working with them to continue supporting those most vulnerable within our community,” Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery said in the release.



Lifehouse Church Senior Pastor Willy Bowles said when he was approached about hosting the warming center, his immediate response was to say yes, knowing there would still be a lot of logistics to be worked out — including finances, receiving approval from the church board and finding volunteers.



“Opening up our building to be a safe place for men, women, and children to come in times of severe weather is a no-brainer,” he states in the release. “Nobody should ever freeze to death in Humboldt County. That is simply not acceptable. We are excited to be able to do something practical and hands-on. Opening our doors for people to sleep in a safe, warm environment will make a difference in people's lives. If this isn't the work of Jesus, then I don't know anything that is.”





Find the full release below:

