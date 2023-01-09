McGuire Announces $3 Million in Earthquake Aid, Virtual Town Hall Meeting

click to enlarge Mark McKenna

A house on Painter Street in Rio Dell was red tagged after being knocked off its foundation the Dec. 20 quake.

State Announces $3 million in Recovery Funds to Assist Residents Impacted by the Humboldt Earthquakes



Virtual Earthquake Recovery Town Hall will be held this Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6:30pm



Humboldt County – Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, Assemblymember Jim Wood, the State Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Housing & Community Development have announced $3 million in available funding to aid residents impacted by the December 20 and January 1 earthquakes. The relief funds will focus on those most in need and help communities get back on their feet.



Since the 6.4 magnitude quake shook the County just days before Christmas, Assemblymember Wood, Senator McGuire, the State Office of Emergency Services, and the California Department of Housing & Community Development have worked side-by-side with local officials on disaster response and recovery. The $3 million can be utilized to help rehabilitate damaged homes, rental assistance and assist with basic needs. Details of the funding will be a focus of this Thursday’s upcoming Earthquake Recovery Town Hall scheduled for 6:30pm (please see details below).



Humboldt Earthquake Recovery Town Hall:



The Earthquake Recovery Town Hall will include additional details regarding the state funding, as well as a comprehensive briefing on recovery programs including the emergency housing that’s currently available for impacted residents, along with services available to assist residents impacted by the earthquake. In addition, officials will provide an update on public infrastructure repairs, discuss on-going needs and focus attention on a soon-to-be established home repair and rental assistance fund.



The Town Hall will feature County and State Emergency Managers, Humboldt County and City leaders along with Senator McGuire & Assemblymember Wood.



Since the beginning, it’s been an all hands on deck effort from both local and state officials.



Here are the Town Hall details:



What: Humboldt County Earthquake Recovery Town Hall



When: Thursday, January 12, at 6:30 pm



How to attend: Watch the Town Hall live here: https://sd02.senate.ca.gov/video, on Facebook, or dial in to listen by phone at 1-669-444-9171 and enter the Webinar ID: 836 6783 8430.



RSVP and ask a question for the Town Hall presenters by clicking here!



Those experiencing a loss of housing following the earthquakes should call Humboldt County’s Long-Term Recovery Line, at 707-441-5000, Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.





