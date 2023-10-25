News

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Community / Emergency

Rio Dell Resident Killed in Crash

Posted By on Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 12:53 PM

A 48-year-old Rio Dell resident was found dead Tuesday in a vehicle located 75 feet down an embankment at the Jordan Creek Bridge on U.S. Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP news release states emergency crews responded to the scene after a call came in just after 12:30 p.m. reporting a car off the roadway. The male driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was declared dead at the scene, the release states.

“At this time, it is unknown exactly when this crash may have occurred,” the release states. “The Humboldt County Coroner's Office is assisting in confirming the identification of the driver and their identity will be withheld pending notification of the next of kin.”

CHP is investigating the crash and anyone with information is asked to call (707) 822-5981.
PDF CHP Crash News Release
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Kimberly Wear
Bio:
 Kimberly Wear is the assistant editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in News Blog

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Oct 26, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 43
Sharing their Stories

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation