Rio Dell Resident Killed in Crash

A 48-year-old Rio Dell resident was found dead Tuesday in a vehicle located 75 feet down an embankment at the Jordan Creek Bridge on U.S. Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.



A CHP news release states emergency crews responded to the scene after a call came in just after 12:30 p.m. reporting a car off the roadway. The male driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was declared dead at the scene, the release states.



“At this time, it is unknown exactly when this crash may have occurred,” the release states. “The Humboldt County Coroner's Office is assisting in confirming the identification of the driver and their identity will be withheld pending notification of the next of kin.”



CHP is investigating the crash and anyone with information is asked to call (707) 822-5981.

PDF CHP Crash News Release