News

Archives | RSS

Monday, February 5, 2024

Emergency / Community

CHP IDs 2 Adults, Child Killed in 101 Crash

Posted By on Mon, Feb 5, 2024 at 11:48 AM

The California Highway Patrol has identified the three people killed in a Jan. 21 crash on U.S. Highway 101 as Arcata resident James Baker, 55, and Rio Dell residents Christina Freitas, 42, and Neveah Beyer, 9.

According to a news release, the crash occurred shortly before 10:45 p.m. just north of Rio Dell and minutes after a call came in to the CHP command center reporting a Toyota truck was traveling the wrong way on U.S. Highway 101, heading northbound in the southbound lanes.

The CHP identified Baker as the driver of Toyota Tacoma, stating the “investigation into this crash is continuing and attempts to identify why Mr. Baker was driving the wrong way at the time of the crash are ongoing.”

After the vehicles collided near Metropolitan Road, both became fully engulfed in flames, CHP reported. Baker, Freitas and Beyer all died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol at (707) 822-5981.

  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Kimberly Wear
Bio:
 Kimberly Wear is the assistant editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in News Blog

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 1, 2024 vol XXXV issue 5
‘Did Your Check Clear?’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation