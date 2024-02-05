CHP IDs 2 Adults, Child Killed in 101 Crash

The California Highway Patrol has identified the three people killed in a Jan. 21 crash on U.S. Highway 101 as Arcata resident James Baker, 55, and Rio Dell residents Christina Freitas, 42, and Neveah Beyer, 9.



According to a news release, the crash occurred shortly before 10:45 p.m. just north of Rio Dell and minutes after a call came in to the CHP command center reporting a Toyota truck was traveling the wrong way on U.S. Highway 101, heading northbound in the southbound lanes.



The CHP identified Baker as the driver of Toyota Tacoma, stating the “investigation into this crash is continuing and attempts to identify why Mr. Baker was driving the wrong way at the time of the crash are ongoing.”



After the vehicles collided near Metropolitan Road, both became fully engulfed in flames, CHP reported. Baker, Freitas and Beyer all died at the scene.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol at (707) 822-5981.