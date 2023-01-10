News

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

UPDATED: 3.4 Earthquake Strikes Near Fieldbrook

Posted By on Tue, Jan 10, 2023 at 10:47 AM

A preliminary magnitude-3.4 earthquake (downgraded from 3.5) struck near Fieldbrook at 10:32 a.m.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor hit at a depth of 13.35 miles about a mile from Fieldbrook, 4 miles from McKinleyville and 6 miles from Arcata. 

There was no immediate word of damage .

According to the Redwood Coast Tsunami Work Group,  the quake was not related to the magnitude-6.4 that struck Dec. 20 and the 5.4 New Year's Day aftershock that took a particularly high toll on the community of Rio Dell.

Because the quake was on land and so small, no tsunami would be produced. 
Kimberly Wear

Kimberly Wear
 Kimberly Wear is the assistant editor of the North Coast Journal.

