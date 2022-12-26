OES: Earthquake Resources, Help Available for Residents, Businesses. Rio Dell Remains Under Boil Advisory.

OES has put together a list of available services for those affected. The list, copied in its entirety below, also includes information on cleanup assistance and business support, and how those unaffected by the quake can donate to organizations helping those in need.

As recovery from Dec. 20's magnitude-6.4 earthquake continues, especially in the hard-hit Eel River Valley, an emergency shelter remains open and resources, including food and water distributions, are ongoing this week, according to the Humboldt County Office of Emergency ServicesFind the OES release below: Emergency sheltering and supply distribution is set to continue this week for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake.RED CROSS OVERNIGHT SHELTERThe Red Cross Overnight Shelter located at the Fortuna Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA, remains open to community members displaced from the earthquake. Services provided at the shelter include: temporary overnight sheltering, cots and blankets, hygiene kits, snacks and full meals for overnight guests, water, charging stations and portable showers.Additionally, the Red Cross is available to connect community members impacted by the earthquake with a variety of other services to aid in the recovery process. To learn more, contact 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800- 733-2767).RIO DELL SUPPLY DISTRIBUTION CENTERThe emergency supplies distribution center, located at Monument Middle School, remains open and will be open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 28. at which time the need for further operation will be assessed.CLEANUP ASSISTANCEThe American Red Cross has distributed 198 clean up kits to the impacted communities. Those with remaining excess earthquake-related debris should contact their sanitation service provider for instructions on disposal.FOOD REPLACEMENT SERVICESCalFresh recipients who have lost food due to the power outage or earthquake can request replacement benefits by filling out a CF 303 form on the state’s website here, by logging on to their account at Benefitscal.com or by stopping by one of DHHS’s offices. Additional food assistance programs are available through Food for People. To find a distribution location near you, visit: https://www.foodforpeople.org/need-foodWATER SAFETYThe city of Rio Dell remains under a Boil Water Advisory. If you have water, boil it for at least one minute or use bottled water for drinking and food preparation until further notice. Water is safe for bathing and non-consumption activities. For more information about boiling water and its uses, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/dwa-comm-toolbox/before/tools/What-to-Do-During-a-Boil-Water-Advisory.docxBUSINESS SUPPORTLocal businesses impacted by the earthquake are asked to complete a Business Recovery Survey created by the County’s Economic Development Department GoHumCo. This survey will be used to track, monitor and quantify business losses in Humboldt County following the earthquake.Losses will be totaled and shared with federal and state agencies as we seek outside support for our community.The survey may be accessed here: humboldtgov.org/recoverySurvey For more business support resources visit: https://www.gohumco.com/379/Economic-Earthquake-Recovery-ResponseDONATIONSFinancial donations to assist with the response can be made directly to the following:Rio Dell Fire Department- Venmo: @RioDellFire-Department, GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/3036e4ec, or mailed to 50 W Center St. Rio Dell, CA 95562Pay it Forward Humboldt: 707-616-9191, payitforwardhumboldt@gmail.com American Red Cross: 1-800-435-7669, redcross.orgSTAY INFORMEDThe most important thing you can do while the community recovers is to keep informed. Sign up to receive Humboldt County Emergency Alerts at: humboldtgov.org/alertsSubscribe to OES news releases at: humboldtsheriff.org/subscribeFor updated information regarding the Humboldt County earthquake response, please go to humboldtsheriff.org/emergency and visit @HumCoOES on Facebook and Twitter.