Wet, Wild Weather: High Winds, Power Outages Expected, Flooding, High Surf

Wet and wild weather is heading this way, with widespread power outages expected and a high wind warning and flood watch issued just one week after most of the region was plunged into darkness by the Dec. 20 magnitude-6.4 earthquake.
A high wind warning is in effect from 7 p.m. today to 4 a.m. Tuesday, with south winds in the 30 to 40 mph range and gusts up to 75 mph expected, especially along exposed ridges and coastal headlands, according to the Eureka Office of the National Weather Service.
“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,” the advisory states. “Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”
The NWS is urging anyone driving during this period in “tall forested areas” to be especially cautious due to the threat of falling trees and branches.
Along with the wind, there will be rain, which the NWS states will bring “possible flooding of small rivers, streams, creeks and other low-lying and flood prone areas with poor drainage Monday night through early Tuesday morning.”
Residents are urged to monitor “the latest forecasts and be alert for possible flooding,” noting those living in flood-prone areas should be "prepared to take action if flooding develops.”
And, we’re not done.
click to enlarge
High surf is set to hit Tuesday morning, with 25-foot swells and breakers in the 22- to 26-foot range in the surf zone, creating dangerous conditions for beach-goers and mariners.
Last but not least, this afternoon will bring coastal flooding as a combo of southerly winds and high tides are expected to increase water levels above forecast high tide levels.
“Some minor flooding in low areas around Humboldt Bay is expected, particularly in King Salmon and Jackson Ranch Road in the Arcata Bottoms,” NWS states. “Coastal Flood Advisory is now in effect from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. … for low lying areas around Humboldt Bay.”