Fortuna Boil Advisory Lifted

Fortuna residents are no longer advised to boil their water before drinking it, according to City Manager Merritt Perry.
"All waterlines have been tested, and the boil water notice can be removed for all locations within the city of Fortuna," Perry advised.
Large portions of the city had been under a boil advisory due to concerns about the integrity of the water system since the magnitude-6.4 earthquake that shook Humboldt County at 2:34 a.m. on Dec. 20. Countywide, dozen of homes have been red tagged, meaning they are unsafe for habitation, with First District Supervisor Rex Bohn estimating during yesterday's board meeting that number will increase to more than 150 as inspections continue.
Rio Dell was the hardest area hit by the temblor, with at least 35 homes red tagged and damage to its water infrastructure that has left much of the city without running water. The city is distributing bottled water from the fire station and has set up portable toilets throughout town.
Yesterday, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services released a list of services available to local residents impacted by the quake. Find it here.