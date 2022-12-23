News

Archives | RSS

Friday, December 23, 2022

Government / Community

Fortuna Boil Advisory Lifted

Posted By on Fri, Dec 23, 2022 at 9:59 AM

Fortuna residents are no longer advised to boil their water before drinking it, according to City Manager Merritt Perry.

"All waterlines have been tested, and the boil water notice can be removed for all locations within the city of Fortuna," Perry advised.

Large portions of the city had been under a boil advisory due to concerns about the integrity of the water system since the magnitude-6.4 earthquake that shook Humboldt County at 2:34 a.m. on Dec. 20. Countywide, dozen of homes have been red tagged, meaning they are unsafe for habitation, with First District Supervisor Rex Bohn estimating during yesterday's board meeting that number will increase to more than 150 as inspections continue.

Rio Dell was the hardest area hit by the temblor, with at least 35 homes red tagged and damage to its water infrastructure that has left much of the city without running water. The city is distributing bottled water from the fire station and has set up portable toilets throughout town.

Yesterday, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services released a list of services available to local residents impacted by the quake. Find it here.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Thadeus Greenson
Bio:
 Thadeus Greenson is the news editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in News Blog

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Dec 22, 2022 vol XXXIII issue 51
The Billionaire’s Press Dominates Censorship Beat

Digital Edition

guides

© 2022 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation