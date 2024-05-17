News

Friday, May 17, 2024

Education / Media

Cal Poly Humboldt Protester Featured on New York Times Podcast

Posted By on Fri, May 17, 2024 at 2:50 PM

click to enlarge The Gaza demonstration at Cal Poly Humboldt and the blockade in front of the main entrance to Siemens Hall on April 23. - MARK LARSON
  • Mark Larson
  • The Gaza demonstration at Cal Poly Humboldt and the blockade in front of the main entrance to Siemens Hall on April 23.
A Cal Poly Humboldt student was among three people interviewed on today’s edition of the New York Times podcast The Daily, which discusses the pro-Palestinian demonstrations that have gripped college campuses across the nation.

The episode, which includes some nuanced discussion of the protests, their inspiration and how they are viewed by students of various backgrounds, features three students, including 25-year-old CPH early child development student Jasmine Jolly, Mustafa Yowell, a student of Palestinian descent at University of Texas at Austin, and Elisha Baker, a Jewish student at Columbia University.

Jolly, who was raised and identifies as Jewish, talks about her family’s history of anti-war activism, her faith, her experience in local protests and how her views of the Israel-Hamas war might differ from those of her grandfather. The episode as a whole addresses the students’ opinions of the protests, as well as their conflicting views on the use of slogans like “Intifada” and “from the river to the sea.” It’s a conversation with more depth and nuance than typical coverage of the protests and worth a listen on whatever podcast platform you prefer.

An interesting post purporting to be an interview of an anonymous Cal Poly Humboldt protester also appeared yesterday on a website offshoot of a site urging people to boycott the New York Times, “divest” from writing for the publication and unsubscribe to the paper and its offerings. The interview touches on everything from the notion that Humboldt became the “militant front” of the campus movement and why students might have been “ready to fuck the school up” to how the original April 22 protest grew and what might come next.

Meanwhile, we’ll take this opportunity to point you back to a couple pieces in this week’s print edition: our cover story featuring an interview with Cal Poly Humboldt Chief of Staff Mark Johnson, and a views piece from a university professor defending the occupation.
