Summer Camps, CPH Protest Fallout, Eureka Eats

It's the Summer of Fun issue this week with a rundown of summer camps and classes for the kids all over Humboldt. We've also got updates on the Cal Poly Humboldt campus closure and the community response, including at a public university senate hearing. Finally, we'll take a look at what to eat around Eureka. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.
Bio:
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.