Saturday, May 11, 2024

Summer Camps, CPH Protest Fallout, Eureka Eats

Posted By on Sat, May 11, 2024 at 10:43 AM

It's the Summer of Fun issue this week with a rundown of summer camps and classes for the kids all over Humboldt. We've also got updates on the Cal Poly Humboldt campus closure and the community response, including at a public university senate hearing. Finally, we'll take a look at what to eat around Eureka. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.
