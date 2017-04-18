A+E Blog

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Music Tonight - Tuesday, April 18

Posted on Tue, Apr 18, 2017 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge Charles Lloyd - COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Courtesy of the Artists
  • Charles Lloyd

Sticking with the Van Duzer, Charles Lloyd & the Marvels will be on the stage tonight at 8 p.m. A jazz giant, Lloyd has played saxophone with many of the greats. Let me just run down an abbreviated list of some of the folks Charles has played with and/or alongside: Howlin' Wolf, B.B. King, Charlie Mingus, Keith Jarrett, The Doors, The Grateful Dead, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Cream and Jefferson Airplane. He's recently released a cover of Bob Dylan's "Masters of War," which is, sadly, always a relevant song (here's to the day when it won't be). Joining him on that recording and at the show tonight is Lucinda Williams. $46 will get you a seat to see one of the saxophone greats.

