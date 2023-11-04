Larry Kenneth Radford: 1953-2023

click to enlarge Larry Kenneth Radford, April 5, 1953, to Oct. 4, 2023

Larry Kenneth Radford was born on April 5, 1953, in Eureka, California. He unexpectedly passed away Oct. 4, 2023, from a heart attack in Longmont, Colorado. He was the second of seven children.



He was proceeded in death by his grandparents Frank and Signe Freeberg, his parents John and Marilyn Radford, his brother Frank Thomas (Tom) Radford in 1998 and his sister Donna Marie Radford in 2007.

He is survived by Alan (Nanci) of Eureka, California ; John Robert (Jane) of Golden Valley, Arizona ; Gary of Represa, California ; and James Edward (Eddie).

After Larry graduated from Eureka High School in 1971, he moved to Colorado in 1978 to work at BMC Lumber Yard for more than 40 years until his retirement in 2019.

Please contact Alan at (707) 599-4740 or John Robert at (307) 321-6126 for information regarding a Celebration of Life at a future date.