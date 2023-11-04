Obituaries

Archives | RSS

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Community

Larry Kenneth Radford: 1953-2023

Posted By on Sat, Nov 4, 2023 at 7:30 AM

click to enlarge Larry Kenneth Radford, April 5, 1953, to Oct. 4, 2023
  • Larry Kenneth Radford, April 5, 1953, to Oct. 4, 2023

Larry Kenneth Radford was born on April 5, 1953, in Eureka, California. He unexpectedly passed away Oct. 4, 2023, from a heart attack in Longmont, Colorado. He was the second of seven children.

He was proceeded in death by his grandparents Frank and Signe Freeberg, his parents John and Marilyn Radford, his brother Frank Thomas (Tom) Radford in 1998 and his sister Donna Marie Radford in 2007.

He is survived by Alan (Nanci) of Eureka, California ; John Robert (Jane) of Golden Valley, Arizona ; Gary of Represa, California ; and James Edward (Eddie).

After Larry graduated from Eureka High School in 1971, he moved to Colorado in 1978 to work at BMC Lumber Yard for more than 40 years until his retirement in 2019.

Please contact Alan at (707) 599-4740 or John Robert at (307) 321-6126 for information regarding a Celebration of Life at a future date.

  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: ,

Trending

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Submit an Obituary

The North Coast Journal publishes free online obituaries, allowing people to share news of a loved one's passing with the community and celebrate their life. Submit your obituary with or without photos to [email protected] at least three days before you would like to see them posted. Please include your name and contact information. Submissions may be edited for spelling and grammar. (For some tips on how to write a compelling remembrance, click here.)

The Journal also offers paid obituaries in our weekly newspaper as an option for those who would like to see them print. For more information on print obituaries, contact Mark Boyd at [email protected] or (707) 442-1400, extension 314.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in Obituaries

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Nov 2, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 44
Gold Rush Outpost now in Native Hands

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation