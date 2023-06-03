A+E

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Music Tonight: Saturday, June 3

Posted By on Sat, Jun 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Last night and tonight are the final performances of the Eureka Symphony’s ‘’22-’23 season, and it is going out with a real powerful number. Mozart’s Requiem is widely recognized as one of the most moving pieces of music in world history, commissioned by a grieving Austrian Count as a memorial for his young bride, who died at the age of 20 on Valentine’s Day, 1791. The composer himself would not live to see its completion, dying at 35 in December of that year. The most famous section is the Lacrymosa, but the piece in its entirety is a funereal masterwork. Among the four singers tonight is tenor and native Humboldt son David Belton Powell, who has carved a career for himself from California to New York City. Both nights’ performances will be at 8 p.m. at the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts, with tickets ranging from $19-$49, and rush tickets available at the box office at 7 p.m.
