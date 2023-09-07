Humboldt Wildlife Center Puts Out 'Code Red' Call for Help

click to enlarge File

Baby raccoons being cared for at the Humboldt Wildlife Care Center in 2017.

The Humboldt Wildlife Care Center/Bird Ally X is putting out an emergency call for help after what the nonprofit describes as one of the business wild baby seasons in its more than four decade existence, all while trying to rebuild after moving to a new location.



In an update this week, Monte Merrick, HWCC and Bird Ally X director, said the only wildlife hospital on North Coast is running critically low on funds to continue the work that gives injured and orphaned animals — from fawns and foxes to racoons, skunks and swallows — a second chance at life in the wild, describing the situation as "code red."



Serving an area from Mendocino to Oregon and east to Weaverville, just a few months after moving into the new Manila location in April, the center had taken more than 750 animals.



“I hate to say that we are desperate, but truly without support now, we won't be able to pay our bills, we won't be able to keep our lights on, we won't be able to buy the food our patients need, we won't be able to respond to calls for help for wild animals in distress,” Merrick stated, sharing several success stories from the summer, including that 20 of 24 nestling and new fledgling swallows that made their way to the center have been released to fly free while two others remain in under care.