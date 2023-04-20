Body of Garberville Woman Recovered from South Fork Eel River

Human remains recovered from river north of Garberville



On April 18, 2023, around 7 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding human remains found in the South Fork of the Eel River, north of Garberville.



Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and a deputy coroner responded to the scene. Due to the location of the decedent, emergency personnel with the Southern Humboldt Technical Rescue responded and recovered the remains. The decedent has been identified as 37-year-old Sarai Anne Combs of Garberville.



Combs’ cause and manner of death remain under investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, April 21.



More information will be released when available. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.



