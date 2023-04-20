News

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Community / Emergency

Body of Garberville Woman Recovered from South Fork Eel River

Posted By on Thu, Apr 20, 2023 at 10:37 AM

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office recovered human remains in the South Fork Eel River north of Garberville on Tuesday evening.

According to a press release, the deceased has been identified as Sarai Anne Combs, 37, of Garberville, though the circumstances of her death remain unknown. An autopsy has been scheduled tomorrow to determine a cause of death.

The Southern Humboldt Technical Rescue team aided in the recovery effort, which was launched after the sheriff's office received a call reporting a body found in the river around 7 p.m.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about the case to call (707) 445-7251 or the crime time line at (707) 268-2539.


Human remains recovered from river north of Garberville

On April 18, 2023, around 7 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding human remains found in the South Fork of the Eel River, north of Garberville.

Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and a deputy coroner responded to the scene. Due to the location of the decedent, emergency personnel with the Southern Humboldt Technical Rescue responded and recovered the remains. The decedent has been identified as 37-year-old Sarai Anne Combs of Garberville.

Combs’ cause and manner of death remain under investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, April 21.

More information will be released when available. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.

Receive HCSO news straight to your phone or email. Subscribe to news alerts at: humboldtsheriff.org/subscribe.
