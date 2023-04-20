Sheriff's Lieutenant Arrested After Allegedly Pulling Gun During Domestic Disturbance

On March 24, 2023, at about 5:14 a.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was contacted regarding a domestic disturbance at a McKinleyville residence. The incident involved an off-duty Lieutenant who is reported to have brandished a firearm and made threats to his estranged wife and her boyfriend inside the home. When deputies arrived at the residence, the parties were separated, and one involved person had left the scene. No one was reported to be injured during this incident.



Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a thorough investigation into this case in conjunction with the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation was then forwarded to the District Attorney for review and prosecution decision. The District Attorney filed charges and an arrest warrant was issued. Today, the employee, 46-year-old Samuel David Williams, turned himself in to the Humboldt County Correctional Facility where he was booked on charges of brandishing a firearm (PC 417(a)(2)) and criminal threats (PC 422). Williams has been on paid administrative leave since this incident and a Sheriff’s Administrative Investigation is also underway. Williams was hired on April 30, 2001.



“The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate criminal behavior in its ranks and will hold employees accountable for their actions,” Sheriff William Honsal said. “We are committed to holding our employees to a high ethical standard. Acts such as this do not reflect our values, principles or commitment to our communities. We take these obligations seriously and strive to be a trusted law enforcement organization.”

A Humboldt County Sheriff's Office lieutenant has been arrested on charges of brandishing a firearm and making criminal threats during a domestic disturbance in McKinleyville.According to a press release, Lt. Samuel David Williams, 46, turned himself into the jail today after an arrest warrant was issued in the case, which stems from a March 24 incident.Williams was hired by the sheriff's office in 2001, worked as a detective and was promoted to sergeant in 2014. In 2018, he was put in charge of the office's Garberville substation.