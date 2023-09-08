Sheriff's Office Releases Names of 3 Dead in Apparent McKinleyville Murder-Suicide

The three people found dead earlier this week in an apparent murder-suicide at a McKinleyville home died of gunshot wounds, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.



They have been identified as Kimberly Anne King, 62, and Kip Kari King, 58, who resided in the home with Max Gerald Hunt, 81, the boyfriend of Kip King’s deceased mother.



Hunt is suspected of shooting the married couple before killing himself.



“As this case is still under investigation, we are unable to disclose additional information regarding motive or circumstances surrounding the incident,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Samantha Karnes said today in an email to the Journal.



The three are believed to have been dead for at least a week but likely longer, she said.

On Sept. 5, 2023, at about 2:32 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1400 block of Marty Avenue in McKinleyville to conduct a welfare check. According to the reporting party, a resident of the home missed an appointment and was unable to be reached.



Deputies arrived at the residence and located three individuals deceased inside. Investigators with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Division responded to the residence and based upon their investigation, there are no outstanding suspects. This case is being investigated as a murder/suicide.



If you are struggling or concerned for yourself or someone else, know you are not alone. We can all play a role in preventing suicide and help is available. Contact any of the following 24-hour hotlines: Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988, press 1 for Veterans. Ayuda en Español: 988. Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 Call the 24-hr Behavioral Health Crisis Line at 707-445-7715 or toll-free 888-849-5728.



Additional support can be found by exploring an expanded list of resources, click on the link here for Suicide and Violence Prevention Resources for Service Providers in English and here for resources in Spanish.



