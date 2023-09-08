News

Friday, September 8, 2023

Community / Emergency

Sheriff's Office Releases Names of 3 Dead in Apparent McKinleyville Murder-Suicide

Posted By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 2:26 PM

The three people found dead earlier this week in an apparent murder-suicide at a McKinleyville home died of gunshot wounds, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

They have been identified as Kimberly Anne King, 62, and Kip Kari King, 58, who resided in the home with Max Gerald Hunt, 81, the boyfriend of Kip King’s deceased mother.

Hunt is suspected of shooting the married couple before killing himself.

“As this case is still under investigation, we are unable to disclose additional information regarding motive or circumstances surrounding the incident,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Samantha Karnes said today in an email to the Journal.

The three are believed to have been dead for at least a week but likely longer, she said.

According to previously released information, deputies responded to the residence on the 1400 block of Marty Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Monday on a welfare check after one of individuals missed an appointment and could not be reached. 

The HCSO noted in a Wednesday news release that several suicide prevention services are available, including the following 24-hour hotlines: Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988, press 1 for veterans. Ayuda en Español: 988. The Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741 and the 24-hour Behavioral Health Crisis Line at (707) 445-7715 or toll-free (888) 849-5728.

For a list of additional resources, click on the link here for Suicide and Violence Prevention Resources for Service Providers in English and here for resources in Spanish.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.

Find the Wednesday release below:


On Sept. 5, 2023, at about 2:32 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1400 block of Marty Avenue in McKinleyville to conduct a welfare check. According to the reporting party, a resident of the home missed an appointment and was unable to be reached.

Deputies arrived at the residence and located three individuals deceased inside. Investigators with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Division responded to the residence and based upon their investigation, there are no outstanding suspects. This case is being investigated as a murder/suicide.

During their investigation, Sheriff’s investigators learned that the decedents were relatives by marriage and were living together at the time of this incident. The three are believed to have been deceased for several weeks before being discovered. The deceased are described as follows: 81-year-old white male 58-year-old white male 62-year-old white female Identities of the deceased are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Autopsies have been scheduled for tomorrow, September 7. Cause and manner of death will be available for release following the results of the autopsies.

If you are struggling or concerned for yourself or someone else, know you are not alone. We can all play a role in preventing suicide and help is available. Contact any of the following 24-hour hotlines: Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988, press 1 for Veterans. Ayuda en Español: 988. Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 Call the 24-hr Behavioral Health Crisis Line at 707-445-7715 or toll-free 888-849-5728.

Additional support can be found by exploring an expanded list of resources, click on the link here for Suicide and Violence Prevention Resources for Service Providers in English and here for resources in Spanish.

Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539. Receive HCSO news straight to your phone or email. Subscribe to news alerts at: humboldtsheriff.org/subscribe. 
