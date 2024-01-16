Sheriff's Office IDs Homicide Victim in Manila

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office today identified the remains found Jan. 5 in the area of the Manila Dunes as belonging to Pete William Dibean, whose death has been determined to be a homicide.



According to a news release, the 56 year old was known to be “living in a well-established makeshift metal structure in a homeless encampment at the dunes.”



“This case is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Division,” the release states. “The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest sympathies to Pete Dibean’s family and friends during this difficult time.”



The exact cause of his death was not released.



The HCSO release states the investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have any information about this homicide to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.



Find the full release below:



The Humboldt County Coroner’s Office has positively identified human remains discovered in the area of the Manila Dunes on 1/5/2024 as that of 56-year-old Pete William DIBEAN of Manila, CA. DIBEAN was living in a well-established makeshift metal structure in a homeless encampment at the dunes. On 1/5/2024, at about 4:52 PM, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding human remains in the area of the Manila Dunes homeless encampment. Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and a deputy coroner responded to the scene and recovered the remains. An autopsy was conducted on 1/10/2024 and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide. This case is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Division. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest sympathies to Pete DIBEAN’s family and friends during this difficult time. This is an active investigation, and the Sheriff’s Office would like to thank those that have come forward with information relating to this case. We want to encourage others that may have any information about this homicide to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.