Fortuna Man Killed in Single-Car Crash

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car crash in Southern Humboldt that left a 60-year-old Fortuna man dead.
At 11:12 a.m. yesterday, the CHP received a report of a vehicle off the roadway, down a steep embankment off Price Creek Road, west of Blue Slide Road. When emergency personnel arrived, they found a 2006 Ford Escape lying upside down in a creek bed and 60-year-old Gene Stuart, of Fortuna, deceased inside.
Police were met at the scene by the reporting party, a family member of Stuart’s, who said he’d been missing for several days and family had been actively searching for him, which led to the discovery of his vehicle.
According to CHP, the cause of the crash and when it occurred are unknown at this time.
“The CHP Humboldt Area office is continuing its investigation and asks anyone who may have additional information to contact the California Highway Patrol at 707-822-5981,” the press release states.
