Thursday, December 22, 2022

Community / Emergency

Community Gathering Event in Rio Dell

Posted By on Thu, Dec 22, 2022 at 5:47 PM

A community Christmas gathering is set to take place Friday in hard-hit Rio Dell for Eel River Valley residents impacted by Tuesday morning's magnitude-6.4 earthquake.

Scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rio Dell Fire Hall, the event includes a Toys for Tots distribution, a visit from Santa and hot chocolate.

To find out information on available recovery aid, click here.

Read the OES release below:
Eel River Valley residents impacted by the December 20 earthquake are invited to a community Christmas gathering at the Rio Dell Fire Hall on Friday, December 23 from 2-4 p.m.

The Christmas gathering will include a Toys for Tots distribution for local children, a visit with Santa and hot chocolate.

This event is being organized by the Humboldt Masonic Lodge No. 79, the Eel River Empire Lodge No. 147, Toys for Tots and the City of Rio Dell, in coordination with the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services.

For updated information regarding the Humboldt County earthquake response, please go to humboldtsheriff.org/emergency and visit @HumCoOES on Facebook and Twitter, or call 707-268-2500.
