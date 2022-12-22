CHP Investigating Suspicious Death on 299

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a man found on State Route 299 near North Bank Road yesterday morning.
Officers were dispatched after report at 11:53 a.m. that someone had found a possibly dead man and arrived to find a deceased adult male who appeared to have sustained fatal injuries in a collision.
"Preliminarily it is believed that during the late night hours of [Dec. 20], and the early morning hours of the 21st, the deceased party as walking on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle," the CHP press release states, noting that evidence collected at the scene suggests the suspect vehicle was a semi truck, which may now have minor to moderate damage to the front right side of its cab, including missing mirrors.
The identity of the man is being withheld until his family can be notified of his death.
CHP asks anyone with information about the crash to call (707) 822-5981 or (707) 268-2000, or email Humboldt_Area@chp.ca.gov.
