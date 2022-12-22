OES: Earthquake Recovery Help is Available

December 22, 2022 | Humboldt OES Recovery Information



Recovery efforts continue following Tuesday’s M6.4 earthquake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and state partners to provide resources to communities impacted by the earthquake.



CLEANUP ASSISTANCE

Community members impacted by the earthquake can obtain Red Cross Clean Up Kits consisting of a mop, broom, scrub brush, sponge, all purpose cleaner, gloves, mask and bucket, free of charge at the Rio Dell Fire Hall. Rio Dell citizens may utilize the two dumpsters located outside of Rio Dell City Hall, at 675 Wildwood Avenue, to dispose of earthquake debris. Please do not dispose hazardous waste in these receptacles. Hazardous items not fit for disposal in these receptacles include leftover household products that can catch fire, react, or explode under certain circumstances, or that are corrosive or toxic as household hazardous waste. Products, such as paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, and pesticides can contain hazardous ingredients and require special care when you dispose of them. More information regarding hazardous waste disposal can be found at: https://www.epa.gov/hw/household-hazardous-waste-hhw



SUPPORT SERVICES

FOOD, WATER, FACILITIES

Supply distribution is being moved from the Rio Dell Fire Hall to the Middle School.



Monument Middle School:

95 Center St, Rio Dell, CA 95562



Bottled water (amount depending on how many occupants per household)

Portable showers

Charging stations (for cell phones or other electronic devices)

Portable toilets

Snacks

American Red Cross Overnight Shelter:

Fireman's Pavilion at Rohner Park, located at 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA



Shelter

Cots and blankets

Hygiene kits

Snacks and full meals for overnight guests

Water

Charging stations

Portable showers

HOUSING AND STATE PROGRAMS

The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services has deployed a Mobile Outreach Team to support community members impacted by the earthquake. Staff members are located at the Rio Dell Fire Hall and are assisting residents with food, water and other necessities. Staff are also available to assist community members in applying for services, such as CalFresh, and provide housing resources. Current CalFresh recipients who have lost food due to the power outage or earthquake can also request replacement benefits by filling out a CF 303 form on the state’s website here, by logging on to their account at Benefitscal.com or by stopping by the Rio Dell Fire Hall, 50 Center St. in Rio Dell or one of DHHS’s offices.



MENTAL HEALTH ASSISTANCE

An earthquake and its aftermath can be both physically and emotionally overwhelming. Talk with your family about how they are feeling. Children and older adults are of special concern in the aftermath of disasters. Behavioral Health staff, including a licensed psychologist, are on-site in Rio Dell and available to speak with community members in need of mental health support.



Additional DHHS resources available:



Adult Protective Services 24-hour hotline number 707-476-2100

Child Welfare Services 24-hour hotline number 707-445-6180

Behavioral Health Warm Line 707-268-2999

Behavioral Health 24-hour Crisis Line 707-445-7715

ASSISTANCE FOR AMERICAN INDIAN, ALASKAN NATIVE AND NATIVE HAWAIIAN HOUSEHOLDS

The Northern California Indian Development Council, Inc (NCIDC) is accepting applications from income-eligible American Indian, Alaskan Native and Native Hawaiian households affected by the earthquake. NCIDC can assist with the cost for hot water tank repairs, heating system repairs, and similar health and safety-related issues caused by earthquake damage. They are also offering food assistance due to failed refrigeration, and can customize case-management responses for other issues on an as-needed and eligible basis.



NCIDC’s online intake is at: intake.ncidc.org. You can also call them at 707-445-8451 (or toll free at 800-566-2381) and ask for emergency services to discuss the intake process and determine your eligibility for services with a case manager.



BUSINESS SUPPORT

The Humboldt County 2022 Earthquake Business Recovery Survey

Local businesses impacted by the earthquake are asked to complete a Business Recovery Survey created by the County’s Economic Development Department GoHumCo. This survey will be used to track, monitor and quantify business losses in Humboldt County following the earthquake.Losses will be totaled and shared with federal and state agencies as we seek outside support for our community. The survey may be accessed here: humboldtgov.org/recoverySurvey



Small Business Development Center, RREDC and GoHumCo’s recording of the December 21 informational meeting for the business community regarding the earthquake can be reviewed online at: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fVOSiqSdTpVwEc2te_kclaYmx7L0XmF6/view?usp=share_link



BUSINESS GRANTS

Vocality Community Credit Union is offering short term grants to businesses for immediate needs such as plywood to cover broken windows. For more information, contact: https://www.vocalityccu.org/contact-us



Humboldt Area Foundation & Wild Rivers Community Foundation are available to assist nonprofits, tribal agencies, and service agencies in identifying grant funding. Contact: grants@hafoundation.org, 707-442-2993.



WATER SAFETY

Water has been restored to approximately 90% of city customers, however, the entire city remains under a Boil Water Advisory. If you have water, boil it for at least one minute or use bottled water for drinking and food preparation until further notice. Water is safe for bathing and non-consumption activities. For more information visit: https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/dwa-comm-toolbox/before/tools/What-to-Do-During-a-Boil-Water-Advisory.docx



Residents are advised to periodically run water to allow trapped air out. Residences with multiple stories are asked to run water from the highest location (ex. the highest shower head in your home).



The Boil Water Advisory for the Fortuna community of Forest Hills has been lifted.



COMMUNICATIONS RESTORED

In response to communication infrastructure failure within the Rio Dell community due to the earthquake, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and Verizon have provided the community with the following resources to restore connectivity while equipment is repaired:



A WiFi Hotspot and Charging station to the Red Cross Overnight Shelter.

A Satellite Trailer Emitting Equipment Remote (STEER) providing cellular and internet capability to the Rio Dell Community.

A Cell on Wheels (COW) providing cellular coverage to the impacted communities.

DONATIONS

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services is not currently accepting material donations. To make a financial donations to assist with the response can be made directly to the following:



Rio Dell Fire Department- Venmo: @RioDellFire-Department, GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/3036e4ec, or mailed to 50 W Center St. Rio Dell, CA 95562

Pay it Forward Humboldt: 707-616-9191, payitforwardhumboldt@gmail.com

American Red Cross: 1-800-435-7669, redcross.org

STAY INFORMED

The most important thing you can do while the community recovers is to keep informed.



Sign up to receive Humboldt County Emergency Alerts at: humboldtgov.org/alerts

Subscribe to OES news releases at: humboldtsheriff.org/subscribe

For updated information regarding the Humboldt County earthquake response, please go to humboldtsheriff.org/emergency and visit @HumCoOES on Facebook and Twitter, or call 707-268-2500.

