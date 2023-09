The nonprofit Humboldt Wildlife Care Center is in a financial emergency of its own. We've got the story on how the dedicated folks there help keep animals wild and how you can help. We're also looking at the spate of teen gun possession incidents in Fortuna and bidding farewell to a former newsroom colleague. Finally, we're learning about what makes a wine "natural" and who's making it in Humboldt. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories.